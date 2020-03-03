My Hero Academia: Kohei Horikoshi shows us a tender Aizawa as a child

Share it:

The final clash between Villain and Heroes of My Hero Academia it becomes more and more heated and with no holds barred. To promote the manga, its creator Kohei Horikoshi shows us Professor Aizawa as a child. Let's see it together.

As you can see at the bottom of the news, ours Eraser Head it is designed in three distinct moments of his life. We have adulthood that we have come to know and love throughout history. Horikoshi then shows us the slightly awkward young student version that we also saw in the new closing theme for the fourth season of the anime and, finally, the unpublished version as a child. Also in this version our hero kept his typical listless expression that we love so much, a sign that times never change. Recently the Eraser Head character has been at the center of the scenes, in fact he has recently discovered that one of his best friends, Oboro Shirakumo, who died during his hero training, was used to create one of the followers of Shiragaki, i.e. the Nomu onigiri equipped with the power to open gates to teleport.

In chapter 262 of the manga, recently available on the platform MangaPlus, we have been told that Mirko is Japan's strongest heroine. Recently, Kohei Horikoshi has also dedicated a sketch to her.