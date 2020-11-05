My Hero Academia: Kohei Horikoshi disegna gli eroi di Shonen Jump

The creator of My Hero Academia, Kohei Horikoshi, has really created something special with his work. A fan has published a drawing of the mangaka that portrays many of the protagonists of the most famous manga that have been published in the Japanese magazine Shonen Jump!

Shonen Jump has been a stepping stone to many successful manga that have had an animated adaptation, and My Hero Academia is among them. While not even the pandemic has managed to stop work on the fifth season of My Hero Academia, and the manga in a decidedly engaging point, for the fans of My Hero Academia they will be months full of surprises!

The Twitter user Atsushi 101X shared this amazing drawing from the creator of My Hero Academia, which shows many of Shonen Jump’s heroes: Bleach, Hunter x Hunter, Haikyuu, Assassination Classroom, all designed in the style of Horikoshi.

Kohei at the moment is working hard on the production of the My Hero Academia manga, in the last chapters we could clearly see the level of care and detail that the mangaka puts on every single page of thearc of the war against the Paranormal Liberation Front. In this arc the enemies have put their evil plan into action and are fighting a war against the heroes, which is having devastating consequences on both sides.

While we don’t yet know how the battle will end, the world of the UA will never be the same again. We wonder what is the most awaited scene of the fifth season of My Hero Academia?