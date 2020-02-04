My Hero Academia, Kohei Horikoshi also speaks on the latest controversy

Share it:

My Hero Academia it is not a new work to controversy, especially when criticism involves the curves of female characters. This time, however, the unpleasant situation has directly affected the sensei, "guilty" of having used an improper name for the mysterious Doctor Ujiko.

The wave of discontent triggered by the latest controversy forced Weekly Shonen Jump to intervene at first to announce some changes regarding the near future of My Hero Academia. The magazine, in communion with Horikoshi, has therefore decided to make the appropriate changes to the name of the Dr. Ujiko, "Shiga Murata", following criticism from the criminal project used by the Japanese against China and Korea during the Second World War. In particular, the author began with a statement that reads as follows:

"As for the name that appeared in this week's Jump chapter," Shiga Murata ", many expressed their doubts about this name due to some unpleasant events from the past. When I chose this name I had no intention of reconnecting it to that event. I took your criticism very seriously and will therefore change its name. "

Despite the post published on Twitter, the community has split in two, between those who continue to express their criticisms and those, however, assiduously try to support the famous author.

