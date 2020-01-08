My Hero Academia: Kirishima becomes a girl in this splendid genderbent cosplay

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

When it comes to courage, strength and tenacity, Eijiro Kirishima is probably the first name that comes to fans' s mind My Hero Academia. The hero, a portrait of masculinity within the series, certainly does not lose credibility if reimagined in a female version, as demonstrated by the young American cosplayer Jo Fate.

The aspiring model posted her genderbent cosplay on Reddit, getting it over 8000 upvote in just 24 hours. At the bottom you can take a look at some shots that see her wearing the costume of Red Riot, nickname chosen by the hero as a tribute to his courageous model of inspiration: Crimson Riot.

Kirishima was the protagonist of episode 9 of My Hero Academia, in which he managed to resist the charge of two members of the Shie Hassaikai thanks to the help of his teacher Fat Gum. Until now, the aspiring hero has been the only character in the series to receive two dedicated episodes, obviously excluding Izuku Midoriya, returned to the reins of the series again over the past few episodes.

And what do you think of it? Do you like this cosplay? Let us know with a comment! In case you haven't done it yet, don't miss the chance to take a look at our review of episode 12 of My Hero Academia 4 and the preview of the next episode.