My Hero Academia: Kirishima and her heroic moment in chapter 280

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The fight between heroes and villains continues My Hero Academia which for some chapters has momentarily slowed down to focus only on a handful of characters. On both fronts, that of Jaku and that of the villa, there are several battles going on but the protagonists of Kohei Horikoshi's stories are few.

With the chapter 280 of My Hero Academia there was what appears to be the last phase of the clash with Gigantomachy. The monster is absolutely not approachable by the heroes present there, not even in a group, so Yaoyorozu had to think of an alternative method to stop it. The League of Villain did not make things easy, putting a spoke in the wheel of the young heroes and for this reason at the beginning of the chapter it is Mina Ashido who takes care of everything.

Unfortunately, however, the girl will be shocked by the power of Gigantomachia but will be saved by Eijiro Kirishima. Red Riot rushes at full speed to block the giant's attack and save Mina, among other things getting her sleeping pill vial. Thanks to her physical stamina, Kirishima softens the blow and begins climbing Gigantomachy's body, approaching her mouth. One vial in his possession is broken by a Toga attack but the other, the one obtained by Ashido shortly before, is successfully thrown into Gigantomachy's open mouth.

Eijiro Kirishima has again shown in My Hero Academia 280 that he is a real hero. Saving Mina Ashido regardless of danger, she showed all the mental advancement made since she became scared unlike her classmate, who saved her friend from a younger and smaller Gigantomachia.

Will the gesture be enough to guarantee the victory of the Yuei?