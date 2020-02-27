Entertainment

My Hero Academia: Katsuki Bakugo's strange talent for drums

February 27, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
The Fourth Season of the anime of My Hero Academia is showing fans that the friendship relationship between the students of 1-A is increasingly solid and complicit, thanks also to the next Cultural Festival. Bakugo, always one of the most unsocial in the class, gets involved showing a particular talent for the arts.

Kacchan, as it is affectionately called by Izuku Midoriya, is a boy who apparently has a very hard peel that does not let others approach you, pushing them away with dirty looks and rumblings. In the last episode, however, when he listens to students talking badly about his class, he shows an attachment to all his classmates, deciding to help them create an excellent musical performance (thus silencing the critics of the other classes). However, nobody could have imagined that the boy was an expert drummer. Bakugo, in fact, shows all his skills and leaves the other astonished. With her contribution, Jiro is sure of the success of the performance at the Festival. Provided that a party pooper that matches the name of Gentle Criminal don't decide to ruin everything. Indeed, the villain who fights for justice in his own way has targeted the school. What will happen? We will know in the coming weeks. In the meantime, let us know what you think of the talent of Bakugo and the other guys from My Hero Academia.

In closing with the news, we leave you with the answers of the fans in defense of Midoriya who, by some would be seen as a character too "whining".

