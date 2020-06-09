My Hero Academia: Izuku Midoriya's heroism is highlighted in chapter 274

Share it:

It seems that My Hero Academia wants to push on the accelerator, despite the recent battles between professional heroes and the paranormal liberation front have already proceeded very quickly. Now, however, Kohei Horikoshi is launching a potential clash of the century.

With the awakening of Tomura Shigaraki, now in possession of the All for One, the protagonists of My Hero Academia are really in trouble. Their intervention was useless and indeed resulted in the death of several heroes. Now it's Endeavor's turn to face the new Shigaraki, but Izuku Midoriya is also about to launch into the fight.

The protagonist of My Hero Academia has in fact heard Endeavor's message, according to which Shigaraki is looking for a certain One for All. Deku cannot let it go, being the target of the antagonist, and decides to take charge to avoid involving other people. In fact, being a member of the evacuation team, he would risk endangering the lives of heroes and civilians while being chased by Shigaraki.

At his side, however, there will be Katsuki Bakugo with whom he will form an almost unedited tag team. Deku must now risk his life and try to complete it once and for all the eternal struggle between One for All and All for One.