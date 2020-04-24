Entertainment

My Hero Academia: Izuku finds himself alongside Robin and Spider-Man in a fan art

April 24, 2020
Maria Rivera
It's no secret that My Hero Academia was heavily inspired by American comics. In fact, in Kohei Horikoshi's work they have often followed one another images from the most famous DC and Marvel Comics comics, with boards that reflect the same American compositions. What's more, My Hero Academia is doing well in the USA with high sales.

This union between the western and eastern world, rare even nowadays, has led fans to imagine what it would be like for Izuku Midoriya and other My Hero Academia characters get in touch with characters like Marvel Comics 'Spider-Man or Iron Man, or DC Comics' Batman and Robin. The Drag Me To Work fan gives us a taste of this possibility.

In the fan art created by the user and that you can see at the bottom of the news, we see a Embarrassed Deku alongside Peter Parker, aka Spider-Man, and Robin of the Teen Titans. All this to make an intercultural exchange between Japanese and American heroes. Deku is obviously embarrassed about it, but he will surely be able to assert himself thanks to his skills.

And you would like to see one intercultural exchange also in the manga of My Hero Academia, with Kohei Horikoshi making us explore different states of the world and their heroic habits? Meanwhile, the work must focus on the Tomura Shigaraki saga.

