My Hero Academia: is Yayorozu’s Quirk really suitable for a Hero?

Among the amount of promising Hero, Yuei High School students of My Hero Academia , Momo Yayorozu, in addition to being one of the most loved characters by fans of Horikoshi’s work, has achieved excellent results, especially in terms of his intelligence, his strategic skills, and his propensity to collaborate with his companions.

Although it has actually shown its worth on numerous occasions, Yayorozu has a very complex Quirk to use, and that could create quite a few problems in fights of a higher level than what we have seen so far, and therefore consequently also for his career as a Hero.

The Quirk Creation, allows Momo to create inanimate objects by manipulating his fat cells, and giving them the shape of the thing they intend to reproduce. The amount of material available for these creations is directly proportional to the amount of food eaten by the young Hero, who will take a longer or shorter time than the size of the object she wants to generate, only after having perfectly understood its structure.

These last two details make the Quirk not suited to the rhythms of an intense battle, and if in the past Momo’s interventions have always helped his comrades, the Hero will have to be quicker in creating weapons and protections, studying before each attack the most advantageous position to cover on the battlefield, and the times in to implement its strategies.

