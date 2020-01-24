My Hero Academia: is there room for a prequel spin-off?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It's no secret that My Hero Academia is one of the most popular manga of this generation. The title written by Kohei Horikoshi enjoys not only an anime adaptation and various feature films, but also some spin-offs. The most famous of these is Vigilante: My Hero Academia Illegals with a conclusion in sight, is there room for other spin-offs in the future?

The mangaka has already narrated several episodes from the past of the world of My Hero Academia, but without elaborating on them. And it's also no secret that All Might will die, probably over the next manga arc. This could lead to a disappearance of the character, one of the most appreciated of the opera.

And this is where the possibility of a spin-off dedicated to the origins of All Might, set in the past in such a way as to appear as a prequel. This choice could lead to deepening the situation of the company when All for One was the leader of the criminals, impossible to beat even for the One for All of Nana Shimura or of the other carriers. Furthermore, the still remain in the mystery origins of All Might and its most famous battles, as well as training with Gran Torino.

Would you be happy if, after the conclusion of Vigilante: My Hero Academia Illegals, the authors dealt with a prequel spin-off?