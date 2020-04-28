My Hero Academia: is the return of All For One imminent?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After a week's break due to internal contagion in the editorial staff of Shueisha, the manga of My Hero Academia returns to the magazine with a new chapter that deals a blow to the villain faction.

In the last weekly release our heroes had managed to scratch, not without any difficulty, the capsule containing Shigaraki, while the Noumu present in the laboratory hindered their offensive by showing off their skills.

In chapter 269, an unexpected character completes the League of Villain boss capture mission, Present Mic. The latter takes advantage of his Quirk for definitively disintegrate the capsule and, immediately afterwards, he launches a violent hook to Doctor Garaki, responsible for violating the body of his friend transforming it into a villain.

To support him is Laserman, who going to check the conditions of Shigaraki he realizes that the villain is apparently lifeless. Dr. Garaki immediately falls into a state of despair; all the efforts he had made so far seem to have vanished in a whisper, and at the end of the chapter he utters the following expression: "the dream of the Lord of Evil … will die!".

The scientist's words are the caption for Shigaraki's lifeless expression and especially to that of All For One, still locked up in the Tartar prison. It is undeniable that the heroes have moved into a situation of absolute advantage, with Shigaraki out of the game, the predictions of the conflict move suddenly on them.

However, it seems an overly easy victory. For several months, fans of the manga have been expecting a return to the field of All For One, a figure far too important to remain in the shadows for so long. The villain must surely hide an ace up his sleeve in order to save his pupil, a hidden power – perhaps of a telepathic nature – which we have so far been unaware of.

All For One, in addition to being able to count on a superhuman strength, has shown on several occasions to have a strong acumen, and precisely for this reason it is difficult to think that he did not plan a counter-move to face such an eventuality.

What do you think, is a return to the All Night nemesis plausible?

Chapter 260 of My Hero Academia contains a curious easter-egg. Izuku finds himself alongside Robin and Spiderman in a My Hero Academia fan art.