My Hero Academia: is the fate of Present Mic hanging in the balance?

The author of My Hero Academia has shown that fans can be blown away at any time in the current narrative arc. Hands up who believed that Twice would lose his life a few chapters ago, yet Kohei Horikoshi has subverted the expectations of his readers, who now fear for the fate of another character.

In the last two weekly releases, two heroes specifically received a particular resonance, Professor Aizawa and Present Mic. The former took advantage of his Quirk to nullify the tremendous skills of the Nomu in the lab, while the latter took the opportunity to make his way to the location of Dr. Garaki and his most ambitious experiment, Shigaraki Tomura.

At this juncture, Present Mic rushed to detonate the containment cell of the villain, to then strike the malevolent scientist with all his resentment. It is precisely this development that drives fans to believe that Mic is destined to lose his life in the next chapters. He has become the protagonist of a fundamental action for the heroes' mission, the capture of Shigaraki, however the villain is not yet definitively out of the game and – in case he should regain consciousness – the hero could suffer the consequences of his sortie.

The hero ambush is proving far too easy so far. In addition to the copious wounds accumulated by Miruko, the rest of the professionals did not run any life-threatening situations. Soon, this sort of flat calm could result in an emergency, what do you think? Let us know with a comment below!

