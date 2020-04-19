My Hero Academia: is the fate of Endeavor irreparably sealed?

Share it:

In the last installments of the fourth season of My Hero Academia, the hero Endeavor has encountered an unpleasant unexpected event that has forced him to die. Shoto's father had to face, with the help of Hawks, an unpublished Nomu specimen, with whom he engaged one of the most memorable battles in the series.

Although the hero number one emerged victorious, we can see clues – scattered throughout the series – which suggest a possibly inevitable fate. At the beginning of My Hero Academia a rather clear portrait of Endeavor was painted; a character obsessed with strength, who spent his entire life in the ambition to reach All Might, and who – once resigned – ended up condemning his family too.

His actions gradually destroyed the whole family complex, forcing Shoto's mother to madness and the latter to an unscrupulous hatred against the hero, irreparably damaging the domestic balance.

We have seen, in the last battle, how Endeavor has achieved full awareness of its actions, the weight they exert on him and the inevitable suffering that all this entails. The cold and apathetic portrait of the hero, especially in the last episodes, has brightened up with a new, finally positive light.

And precisely his victory over the Nomu, also imbued with hyperbolic power, represents a symbolic revenge against all values who deplored him in a condition of misery. However, the boulder of its past cannot be driven away so easily, and its path of redemption could end with its demise, perhaps the only trick to redeem such a controversial character.

There are still many question marks around his figure, such as his hypothetical link with Dabi, which many fans believe to be the elusive Touya Todoroki. Is the League of Villain member his point of no return?

The review of the fourth season of My Hero Academia is available.