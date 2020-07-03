My Hero Academia: is the author obsessed with Mirko?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It is not uncommon for an author to have a strong passion for his own character. In the case of My Hero Academiain particular, the love that Kohei Horikoshi feels towards his darling, the heroine No. 5 Mirko, is turning into a real obsession. And that's why the rabbit heroine kept us to let her know.

For those who do not know it, we suggest you recover the origins of Mirko, whose real name is actually Rumi Usagiyama. The character, in fact, is inspired by the Croatian MMA fighter, that is Mirko "Cro Cop" Filipovic. However, over the past few months, the heroine with the characteristics of a rabbit has become a darling of the public as well as its creator. Horikoshi sensei has started to draw it countless times both on the pages of My Hero Academia and as sketches on their social channels.

On the occasion of the release of the new manga volume, the author took the opportunity to insert an extra illustration between the pages of the tankobon in which Mirko turns to Horikoshi himself calling it "really disturbing "all because of his obsession with drawing it constantly. The sketch in question, which we proposed at the bottom of the news, particularly amused the fans of the work who turned the sketch in the dedicated communities.

And you, instead, what do you think of the heroine n ° 5 of My Hero Academia? Let us know, as usual, with a comment in the space provided below.