My Hero Academia: is Deku ready to sacrifice himself in order to defeat Shigaraki?

Tomura Shigaraki is one of the most dangerous figures ever faced by the protagonists of My Hero Academia. His will to overturn the society of heroes is Ferrera, but Deku and the others are also determined to stop him. Where will Midroiya go?

The leader of the Villain has a crazy, empathetic and dangerous personality; its only goal is to erase forever the false ideals of Pro Heroes. And with the All For One finally at full disposal, his plan seems to have come to fruition. However, there is still Deku in front of his path.

In chapter 285 of My Hero Academia, the two fought ardently, but the scales seem to be tipping in favor of the Villain. Shigaraki intends to use his Quirk of Decay on anyone nearby, but thanks to his new powers, Deku has blocked him in the air. However, to keep him suspended, the young hero is resorting to latest resources available.

In this story arc, Midoriya has reached the Plus Ultra! and it is going beyond its actual limits. The One For All 100% stands slowly knocking out his body, especially his arms, but as a hero he can’t stop. The fate of his friends is in his hands; where is he willing to go to save the lives of the innocent? Deku is turning out to be the worthy successor to All Might, as well as the absolute protagonist of the forces of good. Although the scene is all of Deku, even Bakugo was the protagonist of a sensational twist in chapter 285 of My Hero Academia. Additionally, the explosive boy revealed the dual nature of One For All.