My Hero Academia is climbing the sales charts in the United States

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The manga of My Hero Academia continues its climb to success abroad, not only in Japan. In January, in fact, two volumes entered the sales ranking for the Graphic Novels prepared by the prestigious American newspaper, The New York Times.

The very first volume of the master Horikoshi manga has placed in eighth position among the best sellers along with comics such as Watchmen and Guts (by author Raina Telgemeier, who is depopulating in the US). In tenth place appears the twenty-two most recently released volume. The result is certainly very good, if you think that manga was not doing very well some years ago in sales in the USA, and that now comics are also outperforming the sales charts. This success is partly due also to the push of the various digital platforms and streaming services such as Crunchyroll and Netflix who are focusing strongly on these products and increasing their visibility worldwide.

Meanwhile, in the My Hero Academia manga, we are in a crucial moment. Professor Aizawa is facing an old friend and reckoning with his past, as we learned in chapter 255. As if that weren't enough, the leader of the Union of Villains, Tomura Shigaraki is undergoing strange experiments to increase its strength.