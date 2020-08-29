My Hero Academia: is a well-known Hero about to retire from the scene?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The latest brutal story arc of My Hero Academia no qualms are being made about embarrassing the heroes, grappling with a war against the Paranormal Liberation Front which is claiming victims from one side to the other. What fate awaits the Heroes at the end of the battle?

The spoilers of chapter 282 have left fans stunned, especially after the leaks inherent in the character of Aizawa. The latter, in fact, is the Shigaraki’s target due to his own quirk that is limiting the heir’s war potential to the maximum All For One. To knock out his opponent, Tomura tried to hit him with the same bullet capable of annihilating the quirks, although he did not come to terms with the experience of Eraser Head.

The UA professor, with courage and determination, prompted by a flashback of his time with Eri, had no qualms in the sever his left leg cleanly to prevent the influx of the bullet. Inevitably, this has compromised his mobility as a hero which could therefore herald his imminent retirement from the ranks of the Heroes. However, we just have to wait for the next few weeks to find out what the fate of Aizawa and the students of the UA will be against the deadly Shigaraki.

And you, instead, what do you expect from the next issues? Please let us know, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box at the bottom of the page.