Entertainment

My Hero Academia: in chapter 278 a new villain gets ready to fight

July 25, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

We return to talk about the last chapter of My Hero Academia: in addition to the clashes that we have already analyzed, we find out who the next opponents of the students of the class 1-A and their superhero teachers.

As you read in previous news, the challenge between the protagonists and the villains of the Paranormal Liberation Front has now begun. After his clash with Tokoyami, Re-Destro has decided to turn his attentions against Edgeshot, ready to defeat all his opponents. For those unfamiliar with the character, it is the son of Destro, the founder of the group of the Meta Liberation Army, an organization born with the aim of forcing the government not to limit the Quirks of individuals. During the years Rikiya Yotsubashi, real name of Re-Destro, has chosen to merge his group with that led by Shigaraki, leaving him the position of head of the organization.

READ:  From Jujutsu Kaisen to Uzumaki, what will be the main franchises of the future of anime?

His Quirk allows him to accumulate all the stress and anger and to convert these emotions into a dark armor that allows him to fight on equal terms against government heroes. Let's wait to read the next chapter of the manga to find out who will win between Edgeshot and Re-Destro, in the meantime we report this news in which we talk about the great strength of a character of My Hero Academia.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.