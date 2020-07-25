My Hero Academia: in chapter 278 a new villain gets ready to fight

Share it:

We return to talk about the last chapter of My Hero Academia: in addition to the clashes that we have already analyzed, we find out who the next opponents of the students of the class 1-A and their superhero teachers.

As you read in previous news, the challenge between the protagonists and the villains of the Paranormal Liberation Front has now begun. After his clash with Tokoyami, Re-Destro has decided to turn his attentions against Edgeshot, ready to defeat all his opponents. For those unfamiliar with the character, it is the son of Destro, the founder of the group of the Meta Liberation Army, an organization born with the aim of forcing the government not to limit the Quirks of individuals. During the years Rikiya Yotsubashi, real name of Re-Destro, has chosen to merge his group with that led by Shigaraki, leaving him the position of head of the organization.

His Quirk allows him to accumulate all the stress and anger and to convert these emotions into a dark armor that allows him to fight on equal terms against government heroes. Let's wait to read the next chapter of the manga to find out who will win between Edgeshot and Re-Destro, in the meantime we report this news in which we talk about the great strength of a character of My Hero Academia.