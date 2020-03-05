Entertainment

My Hero Academia: in chapter 262 Horikoshi indulges in action scenes

March 5, 2020
Maria Rivera
My Hero Academia, contrary to what one might think at first glance, it is not a comic book focused on the wildest action. The author, Kohei Horikoshi, has accustomed his readers to a balanced narrative, capable of balancing both the scholastic part of the work and the darker one, dominated by villain incursions.

In the last chapters of the new saga, however, the author has indulged in using a character who quickly went into the good graces of the fans, Miruko. The heroine possesses an out of the ordinary technical baggage, which allows him to perform martial shots that leave no escape even to the most advanced Nomu, the High End.

Horikoshi has exploited all the scenic potential of Miruko, giving life – especially in chapter 262 – to spectacular and ultra detailed action sequences. There are several tables that strike the reader's eye, but the most striking is undoubtedly the one you can admire at the bottom, in which Miruko – getting rid of two Nomu with a double kick – breaks the frame with a stylistic choice particularly apt part of the author.

Immediately afterwards Miruko encounters the resistance of another High End, to which he takes his head off without even giving him time to advance his offensive. With the Nomu out of order, the heroes seem to be heading towards a certain success, and given the unfavorable situation in which Dr. Ujiko finds himself, he may decide to prematurely awaken Shigaraki in one last desperate attempt.

Lately Kohei Horiksohi has made an illustration of a tender Aizawa in his early years. The author appreciates Miruko to such an extent that he admits he has a problem in drafting the next chapters.

