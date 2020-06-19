Entertainment

My Hero Academia: how would Dabi look without scars? The answer is in a fan art

June 19, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Shigaraki Tomura is sure to be My Hero Academia's most dangerous villain right now, but also Dabi, the famous antagonist with a mysterious past, is certainly not a character to joke with. To know who Dabi really is we will have to wait a little longer, but thanks to a Reddit user we can at least see his true face.

As you can see at the bottom of the article, the user sutaruberi he completely removed the scars on the villain's face, thus showing his face. The eyes seem to remember those of the hero Endeavor, a detail that has prompted many fans to underline for the umpteenth time the possibility that they are Toya Todoroki, the greatest of the hero's children. Even the Quirk, Cremation, it would seem to be somehow related to that of Shoto's family.

In chapter 271 of My Hero Academia it was revealed for the first time that Quirk Dabi, like that of the hero number one, tends to overheat the user's body, creating serious problems during prolonged clashes. Moreover, Dabi seems to have had an outstanding account with the Todoroki family for some time, another clue in support of this solid theory.

READ:  The debut of Rent A Girlfriend Season 1

And what do you think of it? Do you like artwork? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you haven't done it yet, don't miss the chance to take a look at our analysis on the last chapter of My Hero Academia.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.