My Hero Academia: how would Dabi look without scars? The answer is in a fan art

Shigaraki Tomura is sure to be My Hero Academia's most dangerous villain right now, but also Dabi, the famous antagonist with a mysterious past, is certainly not a character to joke with. To know who Dabi really is we will have to wait a little longer, but thanks to a Reddit user we can at least see his true face.

As you can see at the bottom of the article, the user sutaruberi he completely removed the scars on the villain's face, thus showing his face. The eyes seem to remember those of the hero Endeavor, a detail that has prompted many fans to underline for the umpteenth time the possibility that they are Toya Todoroki, the greatest of the hero's children. Even the Quirk, Cremation, it would seem to be somehow related to that of Shoto's family.

In chapter 271 of My Hero Academia it was revealed for the first time that Quirk Dabi, like that of the hero number one, tends to overheat the user's body, creating serious problems during prolonged clashes. Moreover, Dabi seems to have had an outstanding account with the Todoroki family for some time, another clue in support of this solid theory.

And what do you think of it? Do you like artwork? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you haven't done it yet, don't miss the chance to take a look at our analysis on the last chapter of My Hero Academia.