My Hero Academia: how would All Might look in reality?

My Hero Academia has begun to renew itself several times since the fateful battle that ousted All Might from its role as Symbol of Peace. Combat that, inevitably, has opened the doors to further threats, the same that are currently putting the current equilibrium of society on fire.

In the latest saga of My Hero Academia, Kohei Horikoshi started playing with the two fronts, overturning the cards on the table several times in favor of the two direct contenders, the heroes and the Paranormal Liberation Front. Even if the new All for One seems unstoppable, on its own account the successor of the One for All it still has considerable room for development for the continuation of the story. Under the protection of the former Peace Symbol, Deku has grown significantly since the beginning of the manga, coming to face fearsome and dangerous threats head on.

Either way, this precarious balance has remained afloat under the power of All Might, the previous hero No. 1 who managed the arduous task of creating a positive icon for society. But what would the iconic character look like in reality? A fan, a certain jaimequianojr, tried to imagine it through a brilliant illustration, the same one you can admire at the bottom of the news. The artist tried to simulate the facial features of the well-known Hero by arranging them here and there with the typical oriental features in a satisfactory result to say the least.

