My Hero Academia: how will the rivalry between Deku and Bakugo evolve?

My Hero Academia, like all self-respecting shonen, has the healthy rivalry between characters as the focal point of the whole story. We know how this is widespread among anime and manga: Naruto and Sasuke, Luffy and Kid, Goku and Vegeta. On this wave line we can say that the main rivalry in MHA is that between Deku and Kacchan.

In the series created by Horikoshi, there are many rivalries. Just think of the healthy one between the Pro Hero All Might and Endeavor, but focusing on the first mentioned, how will it develop and what will happen to the two? There are many possible ways and we will analyze some of them.

The most likely is that Bakugo become Izuku's main rival hero. Since both have proved very promising aspiring heroes and since the nature, but also the fiery uniqueness of the former are very reminiscent of Endeavor, one might think that just like All Might and Todoroki's father, the two become rival heroes.

Another idea, perhaps less likely considering the nature of Bakugo is that he becomes Deku's number one enemy. We know that My Hero Academia has accustomed us to the constant twists and that there have been several characters who were once good turned bad, in the end one could also think that Kacchan is going to meet a similar end and that Izuku does everything to stop him as new symbol of peace.

If we want to keep our feet on the ground more, we could also think about the fact that, overcoming any rivalry and also what the previous heroes did, Deku and Kacchan form a team. A close-knit team that will move on the field bringing peace to the world. This is something that has not yet been seen among the heroes and which, considering the latest events and group training that the two together with Todoroki have done, could prove to be more than feasible and coherent.

If we want to think of something more complex and imaginative we could also say that, perhaps in the near future, the two heroes share the One for All. We have seen how the power that Izuku currently holds still has many dark sides and undiscovered mysteries. We are also beginning to understand that it is a uniqueness so strong that a man alone cannot tame. So why not do it in two?

But what if Izuku faces an unhappy fate in which he will no longer be able to fight or even die? In that case, he could decide to leave his power to the person he most respects: his rival, Katsugi Bakugo. Maybe it's an idea a bit excessive, unlikely considering also how fans could react to such a thing, but it is a very possible way.

The last theory we will analyze is that according to which Deku will be able to make the definitive leap by fully controlling the power of the One for All, following a tragic event. For example the death of Kacchan. Maybe the premature departure of an important person like him will allow him to take that extra step. It is not to be excluded that something similar will happen, but death will not take the boy, but All Might.

And what do you think of these theories? Which could be more feasible and which not practicable at all? Let's discuss it together below in the comments.

