My Hero Academia: how will Aizawa react after the latest events?

A war does not end without casualties. On both sides we have already had to witness some more or less important departures, but we are only halfway through this long phase. The current fight of My Hero Academia in fact it will last a while longer, with Shigaraki still standing.

On the other hand, the one who risked losing his foothold, metaphorically and literally, was Shota Aizawa. The professor of the Yuei as it is now well known is endowed with a power capable of canceling the quirks of others. This is why Shigaraki has been kept at bay so far, but that made Eraserhead the first target for the enemy to eliminate.

In the ending of My Hero Academia 281, Shigaraki decided to use one of the anti-quirk bullets to hit the professor. As we see in My Hero Academia 282, albeit with some difficulty, this attack hits and the bullet hits Aizawa’s left leg. This is hit with so much force that it breaks but, even before the serum can take effect, the professor decides to try it all out and with a clean cut he amputates his leg.

His quirk appears to have remained intact though Shigaraki almost manages to kill him with another blow. Fortunately this does not go to sign thanks to a last-minute intervention by Todoroki. Now that Aizawa is weakened by the gesture, will he be able to handle the rest of the fight? And above all it will be back in business again or we must say farewell to the hero Eraserhead after this battle? My Hero Academia 283 will arrive next Sunday.