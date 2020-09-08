Entertainment

My Hero Academia: how has the Top 10 of heroes changed after the last story arc?

September 8, 2020
Maria Rivera
The penultimate episode of the fourth season of My Hero Academia showed fans of the anime the new one Top 10 of the best heroes of Japan, led by a newfound Endeavor. The latest story arc of the manga, however, has completely upset this ranking, due to a series of disastrous and unpredictable events.

Endeavor is still in first place, despite having risked his life several times in the fight against Shigaraki Tomura, in reality still far from ending. Hawks, number two, nearly lost his life during the clash with Dabi, only to be saved at the last moment by a brave Tokoyami, while all is silent regarding Best Jeanist, now out of the game from the clash with All for One.

As for numbers 4 and 5, Edgeshot is engaged in a fight with King-Destro for several chapters, and at the moment there is no news regarding the outcome of the battle. Mirko instead he suffered serious injuries inside the laboratory due to the attack of some Nomu, and was saved by Endeavor. The heroine has lost two limbs and is in a critical situation, so it will be really difficult to see her in action again.

The heroes present in the second part of the ranking find themselves in an even more difficult situation. Crust lost his life to save Aizawa, therefore there will certainly be a new entry in the Top 10, while Kamui Woods e Wash, numbers 7 and 8 on the chart (now 6 and 7 due to Crust’s death) were annihilated by the advance of Gigantomachy and the first wave of Shigaraki Degeneration, respectively. The samurai Yoroi Musha is in battle against Geten, but the skill difference should favor the Pro Hero while Ryukyu she was mutilated by Shigaraki, who thanks to his Quirk punctured her hands.

As you can see the ten heroes are in dire conditions, and the situation is not very different as far as the other Pro Heroes are concerned, as Gang Orca and Mount Lady have been overwhelmed by the advance of Machia, X-Less has been killed, Gran Torino is in a critical situation and Aizawa has lost a leg.

What do you think of it? Who will definitely leave the games? Let us know yours by leaving a comment in the box below!

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

