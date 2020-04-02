My Hero Academia: How has the Hero Billboard Chart JP changed since the days of All Might?

Share it:

The latest episode of My Hero Academia 4 showed the new one Hero Billboard Chart JP, or the board in which the best ten Pro Heroes in activity on Japanese territory are reported. After the withdrawal of All Might the first place in the ranking went to Endeavor, but what were the other big changes?

Before analyzing all the changes, let's take a look at the two boards reported by the author Kohei Horikoshi.

Old Hero Billboard Chart JP

All Might Endeavor Hawks Best Jeanist Edgeshot Crust Unknown Yoroi Musha Ryukyu Gang Orca

New Hero Billboard Chart JP

Endeavor Hawks Best Jeanist Edgeshot Mirko Crust Kamui Woods Wash Yoroi Musha Ryukyu

After the withdrawal of the Peace symbol, no changes were made in the first four positions. Endeavor, Hawks, Best Jeanist and Edgeshot have therefore climbed a step, while Crust has remained stuck in sixth position due to the heroine entering the scene Mirko. In the lower half they make their Top 10 debut Kamui Woods, rewarded for the effort shown during Kamino's operation, and Wash, a peculiar hero that we will not see in action until the end of the fifth season of the anime. Yoroi Musha and Ryukyu have lost a position, while Gang Orca finished in twelfth place.

The ranking is decided following two parameters: number of cases solved and popularity. Endeavor maintained first place thanks to the results achieved in the fight against crime, while as regards the fan vote it had to settle for fourth place behind Best Jeanist, Hawks and Edgeshot.

And what do you think of it? Which of these heroes do you like best? Let us know with a comment! In case you haven't done it yet, don't miss the chance to take a look at the preview of the season finale of My Hero Academia 4, in which the highly anticipated clash between Endeavor and High End will be staged.