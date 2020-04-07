My Hero Academia, how did fans react to the announcement of the fifth season?

The final episode of My Hero Academia 4 aired just three days ago, but fortunately fans of the work of Kohei Horikoshi is Studio Bones they didn't have to wait long before receiving the long awaited reconfirmation. My Hero Academia 5 is official, will arrive in 2021, and fans can't wait to enjoy the adaptation of the new narrative arcs.
At the bottom we have collected some of the best reactions on the web for you, so that we can celebrate the renewal of one of the best shonen of the last decade together. The first four seasons of the anime have mainly focused on Midoriya and 1-A, but the new episodes should also show us a new perspective, that of the villains, and many interesting news related to real potential of One for All. Season 5 will be the most innovative from many points of view and, given the talent of the boys from Bones, we expect further growth also on the animation front.
The first rumors speak of a release date scheduled for the summer of 2021, and more precisely for the month of July, but this hypothetical release period could undergo variations due to the commitments related to movies. The third of ten My Hero Academia films is expected to debut the same year, probably in the first quarter. For more information, however, we will have to wait for Bones' official press releases.
And what do you think of it? Did the fourth season satisfy you? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below!
