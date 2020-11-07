My Hero Academia: Horikoshi’s work is the most read of October according to NPD BookScan

The success of My Hero Academia continues undaunted. Given the recent developments that are upsetting the entire community, and the announcement of the fifth season of the anime, many fans have returned to follow the adventures of Izuku Midoriya and the Class 1-A of the Yuei High School, recording incredible numbers at the series.

Second il provider NPD BookScan, which collects data from 16,000 points of sale and online stores in the US market, in fact the work of Koehi Horikoshi would have held not only the first position of the graphic novels and series most read by adults in the month of October, but also the remaining two positions of the podium, as you can see in the partial ranking below.

My Hero Academia volume 25 My Hero Academia volume 1 My Hero Academia volume 2 Demon Slayer volume 17 Chainsaw Man volume 1 My Hero Academia volume 24 Uzumaki di Junji Ito Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 1 My Hero Academia volume 3 Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku volume 4

The adventures of Deku have well conquered 5 positions of the top 10 reported, and along with Demon Slayer and Chainsaw Man it seems to have won a large number of new readers in the US market. Recall that a new All Might figure has been announced, and we leave you with the first spoilers of chapter 290 of My Hero Academia.