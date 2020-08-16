My Hero Academia: Horikoshi sets the stage for a new romantic couple in 1-A?

Share it:

Like any self-respecting shonen, My Hero Academia also presents its possible romantic couples among the main characters of the story. Needless to say the main focus is on Deku and Uraraka, which will surely somehow end up together by the end of the story. But there are also other couples who can blossom.

In the recent narrative arc of My Hero Academia, Horikoshi has anticipated some development between Kaminari and Jiro, but with the last chapter he focuses on two other students. These two are Mina Ashido and Eijiro Kirishima, two guys who have already been close in the past but who with the last story presented by the mangaka have shown once again the possibility that at the end of the manga they will get together.

During chapter 280, Ashido goes all out with her Acidman, but Gigantomachy is not taken by surprise. The girl then becomes a target but the timely intervention of Kirishima he saves her, also making sure that his bottle is not broken. The hero then carries all of Ashido's feelings on his shoulders when, with a new heroic gesture worthy of Red Riot, he uses his partner's vial to accomplish their goal.

You would like to see Kirishima and Ashido together at the end of My Hero Academia?