My Hero Academia: Horikoshi reveals the origins of Mirko's name

March 4, 2020
Maria Rivera
During the volume 20 of My Hero Academia the world of heroes was presented after All Might, presenting to all readers a series of unpublished and non-new characters to evaluate their strength. Some of these are gaining prominence in the current narrative arc of My Hero Academia.

These heroes include Mirko, the rabbit heroine who is ranked fifth in Japan. Behind only a few professionals (Endeavor, Hawks, Kamui, Best Jeanist), Mirko entered the scene at that stage but did not have great prominence until the chapters of My Hero Academia the past few weeks. In particular, the story presented by Kohei Horikoshi this week highlighted Mirko's fighting skills.

These were inspired, as explained by the mangaka himself in a note from volume 20 of My Hero Academia and in the databook, to Croatian MMA fighter Mirko "Cro Cop" Filipovic, athlete specialized in kicks. The heroine name of Rumi Usagiyama derives from the name of this wrestler. Moreover, in recent weeks it has also been possible to guess the descent of Mirko or at least part of his inspiration.

Kohei Horikoshi likes to draw the heroine who is fascinating everyone in recent weekly appointments with My Hero Academia, and will try to continue her story whenever she can.

