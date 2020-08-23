My Hero Academia: Horikoshi publishes the new images with Toga protagonist

Share it:

More and more authors, from the less famous to the best known, are getting carried away with Twitter. Through official accounts of their manga or their personal one, they share unpublished and different material behind the scenes. It is thanks to these tweets if we can find out how the color pages of ONE PIECE oi are prepared sketches of My Hero Academia.

Kohei Horikoshi is in fact one of those authors who often uses Twitter to share the illustrations he prepares and which often do not end up in the volume editions of My Hero Academia. Rather active, the mangaka often shared black and white illustrations as season four aired. Now he is focusing on casual, same-day designs presented two new ones.

This time Horikoshi is focused on Himiko Toga, the yandere of My Hero Academia that in the last chapters has been at the center of some important scenes. The two drawings are present in the tweets below and in one we see Toga with his usual grin and high school clothes as he tries to scare a white cat, while in the other he is wearing more particular clothes and is biting into a slice of meat.

The girl is much loved by fans and for this reason there are often cosplay on Himiko Toga on the net.