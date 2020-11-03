My Hero Academia: Horikoshi pays homage to one of the Big Three with an unreleased sketch

To celebrate his imminent return in the pages of My Hero Academia, mangaka Kohei Horikoshi shared an unreleased sketch by Nejire Hado on his Twitter profile. Apparently, the heroine will be decisive for the fate of the clash between Pro Heroes and Union of Villain.

My Hero Academia’s “Paranormal Liberation War” story arc staged a real one bloodbath between heroes and villains. But as this violent saga draws to a close, a character is about to make his return.

As previously done with Mirko, Kohei Horikoshi celebrated on Twitter the entry into action of Nejire Hado with a fantastic unpublished sketch. The young heroine is a third year student of Yuei High School, as well as a member of the Academy’s Big Three. But if Mirio Togata and Tamaki Amajiki’s abilities have already been highlighted, Nejire has not yet had a chance to perform.

This, then, could be the perfect opportunity for end up in the spotlight. How will Nejire contribute to the battle? In the meantime, important news have been revealed on two protagonists of My Hero Academia. Between fears and declarations of love, in My Hero Academia chapter 289 the feelings of Uraraka have been revealed.