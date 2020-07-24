My Hero Academia: Hlaracos gives us a cosplay of the beautiful Camie Utsushimi

Share it:

My Hero Academia is one of the most famous manga and anime of the moment. After taking Naruto's place on the chessboard of the most famous shonen, his consensus has only increased. Kohei Horikoshi has created a superhero universe full of pleasant characters and of course also very sensual girls.

Waiting for the fifth season of My Hero Academia which will arrive in 2021, we have seen in this fourth season a character much appreciated by some fans for his way of doing but also for his very sexy physique. Camie Utsushimi, who we didn't really know during the third season of the anime, is a student of Shiketsu, a rival school of Yuei.

In the appearances made in the manga and in the anime of My Hero Academia we have always seen her wearing the typical high school cap for heroes, while on the rest of the body she wears a black tight-fitting leather suit that reveals all its forms, in particular on the chest as it left the zipper quite open. HLara has decided to dedicate a cosplay to Camie Utsushimi, which you can see in the photo below.

The cosplayer then returns to the world of Horikoshi's young heroes after preparing a double cosplay with Todoroki and Yaoyorozu.