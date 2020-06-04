Entertainment

My Hero Academia: Himiko Toga takes shape in this splendid figure

June 4, 2020
Maria Rivera
The one of My Hero Academia it is an epic that in the course of a few years has managed to gain the attention of a very large audience, in fact becoming one of the most popular paper and animated productions among all those currently available, with millions of readers and spectators scattered in every corner of the world.

The fame obtained from the production has obviously led to the creation of various parallel works, including spin-offs, films, video games and much more. All this led to a continuous expansion of the fanbase – which on social networks has never missed the opportunity to show all its appreciation for the franchise, between cosplay and fanart of great level -, a situation that has prompted countless companies to create Themed gadgets of all shapes and sizes, all designed to enthrall users always hungry for news.

This time, however, to have conquered the spotlight we find the guys from Kotobukiya ARTFX J, who presented the public with a splendid themed figures My Hero Academia and specifically dedicated to Himiko Toga. As you can see from the images at the bottom of the news, the work is characterized by a large amount of details, with our beloved Villain dressed in school clothes and armed with a knife, all accompanied by that disturbing grin that has been able to strike countless hearts users. Everything is sold at a price of 77 euros – not counting the shipping costs – with pre-orders already open and release scheduled for October 2020.

Before saying goodbye, we remind you that in the last few weeks new information about My Hero Academia Season 5 has been released.

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

