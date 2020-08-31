My Hero Academia: Himiko Toga is ready to kill you in the cosplay of Mangoecos

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Among the characters of My Hero Academia there are of course also some who are bad. In particular, the boys of the League of Villain. After the event involving Stain, the name of this organization has circulated in various circles leading to the arrival of particular characters.

Among them is Himiko Toga, a bloodthirsty high school girl. Blonde, always wearing a school uniform and with a disturbing smile. So far in My Hero Academia we have seen it in action several times, and it is very much appreciated by Horikoshi who dedicates unpublished drawings to her through his Twitter page. But even the fans care about the crazy little girl, since there are always cosplay about her on the net.

Mangoecos is a girl known for the large amount of cosplay she dedicates to the characters of My Hero Academia. We have seen several works of his, recently we have been able to appreciate a Mina Ashido in heroin version. Now instead he gives us a cosplay with Himiko Toga who has already achieved a fair number of likes on his Instagram page.

With the classic Japanese high school uniform, Toga observes us three chains of an attraction of a small playground, as if he were studying us to attack us. A well made cosplay with a bit of a disturbing aura that reflects the characteristics of the character.