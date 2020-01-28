My Hero Academia: Heroes vs Villain, will the Yuei High School mole be revealed soon?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

We have seen how in chapter 258 of My Hero Academia both the heroes 'and the villains' front have finally entered into action, ready for a war that will certainly not go unnoticed and will have repercussions on the whole world once completed.

And while new mysteries such as details about previous One for All owners are being unraveled, there is still a mystery that has not been revealed. A mystery that will surely shed light on the past of the series, on the groups that are part of the Paranormal liberation front It is on All for One.

Following the events of the manga we began to understand that, within the Yuai High School there is an infiltrator who passes information strictly confidential to Bad guys league and even if the clash that had arisen between the latter and theLiberation Army had obscured it a bit, it would seem that the idea of ​​inserting a mole in the enemy ranks was an idea conceived from the beginning by All for One.

For some reason? Well it could also be that actually the infiltrator had contacts both with the League of Bad Guys and with the Liberation Army and that while passing information to the first, it pushed the second to attack the League, with the clear aim, at the end of everything, to make the two groups ally and put the pupil of the enemy number one of All Might, Shigaraki Tomura, in charge of all the bad guys. Which actually happened in the end.

With the heroes who have strengthened on one side and the villains on the other, in the last chapter we have seen the Pro Hero called to battle in a distant city under the threat of Shigaraki Tomura, ready to take out all his rivals with a single attack. What if this is the time when will the identity of the mole be revealed? And if maybe will take action by hitting Yuei High School right in the moment of maximum vulnerability with distant heroes?

Let us know what you think and what theories you have about it. We look forward to seeing you below in the comments.