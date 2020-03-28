Entertainment

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising: will home video make changes to the film?

March 28, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising it was a success in all respects. Not only because the film has managed to overcome The Enchanted City in America but also above all thanks to the risky choice to push even more on the epic scooter. However, it seems that the film has not yet run out of surprise reserves.

Even at the cost of taking the risk of telling future events of My Hero Academia, not yet transposed in television format, Kohei Horikoshi is Studio Bones they released a film that reviews thunders as "exciting". Even in Italy we will have the opportunity to admire the feature film thanks to Dynit which will handle the distribution in May.

In this regard, news arrived in the past few hours about the edition My Hero Academia home video: Heroes Rising, announced at its debut in Japan on July 15th, confirms that the box will contain a "retake" version of the film. It has not been communicated which changes will be made, whether narrative or merely technical, but surely some changes will be made that we can't wait to discover.

The appointment, therefore, is postponed to the month of July when the first editions will be analyzed by fans. We suggest you to stay tuned among our pages in order not to miss any further news. And you, on the other hand, what changes will you believe will be made? Let us know with a comment below.

