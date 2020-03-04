My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising will be postponed, Dynit announces the new date

Share it:

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising is one of the most anticipated anime films of the season. Released in Japan last December, the feature film based on the world of Kohei Horikoshi has met with much approval in the country of the Rising Sun and is also doing the same in the United States of America. Unfortunately, Italian fans will have to wait a little longer.

Due to the Coronavirus which has already forced the postponement of important fairs and events such as Cartoomics 2020, several companies are reviewing their decisions. Therefore, the Dynit has announced that My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising will be screened in May 2020. The postponement is a must considering the Italian situation with the epidemic that forced the creation of some red areas in various northern regions.

Dynit originally scheduled My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising for March 19, 2020, so in just two weeks. It is not the first anime film to be postponed in this period: the same fate has happened to Lupine III The First which was to be screened a few days ago. Hope is that the situation of the Coronavirus idiots in the coming weeks and that allows a complete recovery of all the activities skipped in the past weeks. Further information on the film will be communicated when possible from Dynit.