My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising, that's when the Home Video edition will be released

After generating significant box office receipts, the second film dedicated to the work of Kohei Horikoshi – My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising – is preparing to hit the shelves in Home Video edition.

Weekly Shonen Jump's Twitter account reported that the film, both in Blu Ray and DVD, it will be available for purchase starting from next July 15th. Collectors can also count on a Special Edition, which will include several added content, such as Kenji Nagasaki's Storybard, a 44-page booklet and an unpublished postcard.

Furthermore, the Home Video edition will contain a revised version of the film. It is not clear at the moment whether it is mainly technical improvements or distortions of the original script. Despite the success of the film, especially in the United States – where it has staggered numbers – for now there are no plans for a third feature film.

This is certainly good news for the health of the coming seasons of My Hero Academia. the staff will in fact be free from the double commitment, and will be able to concentrate all their energies on a single production.

It is still early to talk about the fifth season of My Hero Academia, although the latest statements by a member of the Studio Bones staff bode well for its productive course.

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising is a phenomenon, outdated "The Enchanted City in America". Did you know that the last episode of the fourth season of My Hero Academia is linked to Heroes Rising?