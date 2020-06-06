Entertainment

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising, that's when the Home Video edition will be released

June 6, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

After generating significant box office receipts, the second film dedicated to the work of Kohei Horikoshi – My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising – is preparing to hit the shelves in Home Video edition.

Weekly Shonen Jump's Twitter account reported that the film, both in Blu Ray and DVD, it will be available for purchase starting from next July 15th. Collectors can also count on a Special Edition, which will include several added content, such as Kenji Nagasaki's Storybard, a 44-page booklet and an unpublished postcard.

Furthermore, the Home Video edition will contain a revised version of the film. It is not clear at the moment whether it is mainly technical improvements or distortions of the original script. Despite the success of the film, especially in the United States – where it has staggered numbers – for now there are no plans for a third feature film.

READ:  Naomi Watts Shared a Secret About His Role in Game of Thrones

This is certainly good news for the health of the coming seasons of My Hero Academia. the staff will in fact be free from the double commitment, and will be able to concentrate all their energies on a single production.

It is still early to talk about the fifth season of My Hero Academia, although the latest statements by a member of the Studio Bones staff bode well for its productive course.

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising is a phenomenon, outdated "The Enchanted City in America". Did you know that the last episode of the fourth season of My Hero Academia is linked to Heroes Rising?

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.