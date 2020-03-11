Entertainment

'My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising' sweeps at the box office

March 11, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

I have long insisted that 'My Hero Academia' is the most interesting anime of the moment. Not only is it one of the best selling manga of today, but its fourth season, which is currently being broadcast, is being one of the most viewed, with the applause of critics. With all those elements, it was normal that they will bet on a new movie (one has already taken place, 'My Hero Academia: Two Heroes', Two years ago). In this case, this new installment is called 'My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising' and, although it has not yet been released worldwide, it is making better numbers than its predecessor.

The first of the films raised a total of 21 million, and the second one already goes for the 28 million, and without having been released in markets like Spain, which will arrive in mid-April. But what most attracts attention is the collection it is doing in the United States.

READ:  Vigilante: My Hero Academia Illegals is presented with volume 9: the cover has been published

As of March 9, 'My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising' It has accumulated 13 million dollars in the United States, thus placing itself in the 8th highest grossing anime in the North American country. The Top Ten would look like this:

  1. Pokemon: the first movie – 85.7 million
  2. Pokemon: The Movie 2000 – 43.8 million
  3. Dragon Ball Super: Broly – 30.7 million
  4. Yu-Gi-Oh! The Movie: Pyramid of Light – 19.9 million
  5. Arrietty – 19.2 million
  6. Pokemon 3: The Movie – 17 million
  7. I put on the cliff – 15.7 million
  8. My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising – 13 million
  9. Chihiro's journey – 12.4 million
  10. Digimon: The Movie – 9.6 million

    Share it:

    About the author

    View All Posts
    Avatar

    Lisa Durant

    Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

    Add Comment

    Click here to post a comment

    Get in Touch!

    To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
    . We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.