'My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising' sweeps at the box office

I have long insisted that 'My Hero Academia' is the most interesting anime of the moment. Not only is it one of the best selling manga of today, but its fourth season, which is currently being broadcast, is being one of the most viewed, with the applause of critics. With all those elements, it was normal that they will bet on a new movie (one has already taken place, 'My Hero Academia: Two Heroes', Two years ago). In this case, this new installment is called 'My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising' and, although it has not yet been released worldwide, it is making better numbers than its predecessor.

The first of the films raised a total of 21 million, and the second one already goes for the 28 million, and without having been released in markets like Spain, which will arrive in mid-April. But what most attracts attention is the collection it is doing in the United States.

As of March 9, 'My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising' It has accumulated 13 million dollars in the United States, thus placing itself in the 8th highest grossing anime in the North American country. The Top Ten would look like this: