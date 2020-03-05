My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising stages the new Tokoyami techniques

Share it:

Studio Bones' new film based on Kohei Horikoshi's superhero work, My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising, ranks posterior to the events of the fourth season, and it is inevitable that some characters will show an unprecedented evolution for those who are not on par with the weekly releases.

Specifically, within the film the aspiring heroes of the U.A are forced to face a handful of criminals, and in this circumstance Fumikage Tokoyami shows off his renewed skillsmatured during the last narrative arcs of the manga.

Previously, in fact, Tokoyami supported an internship at the Hawks agency, the hero number 2 in the current ranking of Japan updated following the withdrawal of All Might. The student perfected the use and control of the Dark Shadow, managing to be much more effective than before in close encounters.

In the fight that sees him starring against one of Nine's subordinates, Slice, the hero exhibited a new technique, "Gloom of the Black Arm", capable of significantly extending the arms of Dark Shadow, which can now boast of metal claws to be used during clashes.

As if that wasn't enough, after learning Hawks' wise teachings, Tokoyami is now able to fly with the help of Dark Shadow, which wraps around his body allowing him to free himself in the air. Tokoyami is one of the most interesting prospects of the U.A, and its latest progress once again confirms its enormous potential.

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising has achieved record takings in America, totaling 10 million in just 6 days.