My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising, shared a new launch trailer for the 4D projection

A few hours ago the return of My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising in Japanese theaters was confirmed, for the occasion with the use of the 4D projection. In this regard, it has just been shared by Toho Animation the official launch trailer of the new version of the feature film, complete with unreleased scenes from the final fight.

The teaser visible at the bottom shows some scenes taken from the fight between the aspiring heroes of the Liceo U.A. and the brand new villain Nine. In case you don't want even the slightest spoiler, we advise you to go back to see it after the Italian projection of My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising scheduled for the month of March.

In Japan, the 4D feature film it will be screened with the use of 4DX and MX4D techniques in 81 theaters, starting next January 24th. At the classic 3D projection, in which the three dimensions are portrayed length, width and depth, the 4D cinema adds some environmental effects such as the movement of the armchairs, smells, puffs of air, flashes of light, sudden blows and much more. It is mostly the use of a series of techniques designed to increase the immersion of the public.

