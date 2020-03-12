My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising reveals the true nature of a certain character

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It is no secret that the second film dedicated to My Hero Academia contains references to the most recent chapters of the manga, however one of these could prove to be a real spoiler for those who follow the series only through the anime of Studio Bones.

During the feature film, in fact, the true nature of Dr. Ujiko, the mysterious doctor who revealed to our protagonist – in his early years – the harsh truth about his Quirk, is revealed. The film officially confirms the collaborative relationship between All For One and Dr. Ujiko, with the latter in charge of conducting experiments on the film's main antagonist, Nine.

The doctor successfully performed his tests on the villain's body, making him capable to endure and use nine Quirks. The readers of the manga, however, are already aware of the truth about the doctor, and of his unwavering loyalty to All For One.

The mysterious character, whose real identity is Kiudai Garaki, has collaborated with All For One since the beginning of his domain, pursuing its crazy ideology through in-depth studies on Quirks, which then resulted in the creation of the Nomu – powerful artificial creatures designed to take down the faction of heroes.

The fruits of his research are quite evident in the last chapters of the manga, in which a series of sentient Nomu have been shown with much more advanced features than the previous versions, but which in any case have not been able to compete with a wild Miruko.

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising has achieved resounding success in America, even surpassing the takings of the Enchanted City, the masterpiece of Studio Ghibli.