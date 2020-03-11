My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising presents Mummy, a villain with a particular quirk

Share it:

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising is the second film dedicated to the franchise created by Kohei Horikoshi and debuted in Japan in December 2019. While in Italy it was postponed due to the Coronavirus, the projection of the feature film continues in the rest of the world.

In addition to introducing a possible heir to All for One, or the main villain of My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising, Nine, many other characters have appeared in the film who have presented quirks never seen before. Among these is Mummy, whose name already partially explains the characteristics of the character, and who has the ability to create bandages that cling to inorganic objects. Once covered with the material produced by the villain, they turn into undead slaves similar to mummies.

In My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising, Mummy, whose real name is Hoyo Makihara, begins to fight with some 1-A students. Aoyama, Mineta and Hagakure are the first to cross the blindfolded enemy and seem to have the worst in battle. The lucky intervention of Bakugo, Kirishima and Kaminari, however, saves the situation thanks to the usual explosive character of Bakugo who is first trapped by the enemy quirk and then, exploiting his pride, he gets rid of it with a gigantic explosion.

Mummy is thus KO'd by the co-star of My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising. The protagonists will then continue their fight with the main villain Nine. The film is getting good reviews on Rotten Tomatoes and other sites on the net.