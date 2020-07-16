My Hero Academia Heroes Rising is enriched with a new story

Share it:

Today, the home video edition of My Hero Academia Heroes Rising has reached the Japanese market. As you can imagine, it contains several special contents that enrich the original experience, including a small short film set after the end of the film.

This unreleased short film, more specifically known as "Picture Drama", tells a short 9-minute adventure focused on Midoriya, Bakugo, Maholo and Katsuma – the two children introduced on the occasion of the second film.

As the insider @aitaikimochi reports on Twitter, the story is titled "My Hero Academia Heroes Rising: A Dream That Becomes a Reality". For now, the feature in question is the latest in the filmography dedicated to Horikoshi's work. Considering that no announcement has yet arrived, and that Studio Bones is currently working on the production of the fifth season, the possibilities for a new film are decidedly scarce.

Specifically, composer Yuki Hayashi updated fans through a social media post, in which he announced the recording of the soundtrack for the next season. It is difficult to say, to date, what the production status of the next episodes is.

