My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising is a phenomenon, surpassed "The Enchanted City" in America

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising has annihilated expectations in America, enjoying extraordinary success. After beating Harley Quinn's Birds of Prey in just 6 days, the film continues to hit record after shot. The latest milestone is the top 10 of the most prolific anime films ever in the USA.

With $ 13 million in cash, Funimation can smile at the box office takings of the latest film related to the manga of the same name Kohei Horikoshi. The feature, in fact, took root in the eighth position in one of the most important charts of the anime market in North America, leaving behind the likes of The enchanted city by Miyazaki e Digimon: The Movie.

An important record that sans the current popularity of the franchise My Hero Academia on US soil. Either way, the full ranking here follows:

Pokémon the movie: Mewtwo Strikes Again (with $ 85 million); Pokémon: The Movie; Dragon Ball Super: Broly (with about 31 million dollars); Yu-Gi-Oh! the film: Pyramid of Light; Arrietty – the secret world under the floor ($ 19 million); Pokémon 3: the movie; Ponyo on the cliff ($ 15.7 million); My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising; The enchanted city ($ 12.4 million); Digimon: The film (almost 10 million);

And you, on the other hand, what do you think of the record achieved by the last BONES film that anticipated one of the secrets of One for All? Let us know with a comment below.