Entertainment

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising is a phenomenon, surpassed "The Enchanted City" in America

March 11, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising has annihilated expectations in America, enjoying extraordinary success. After beating Harley Quinn's Birds of Prey in just 6 days, the film continues to hit record after shot. The latest milestone is the top 10 of the most prolific anime films ever in the USA.

With $ 13 million in cash, Funimation can smile at the box office takings of the latest film related to the manga of the same name Kohei Horikoshi. The feature, in fact, took root in the eighth position in one of the most important charts of the anime market in North America, leaving behind the likes of The enchanted city by Miyazaki e Digimon: The Movie.

An important record that sans the current popularity of the franchise My Hero Academia on US soil. Either way, the full ranking here follows:

  1. Pokémon the movie: Mewtwo Strikes Again (with $ 85 million);
  2. Pokémon: The Movie;
  3. Dragon Ball Super: Broly (with about 31 million dollars);
  4. Yu-Gi-Oh! the film: Pyramid of Light;
  5. Arrietty – the secret world under the floor ($ 19 million);
  6. Pokémon 3: the movie;
  7. Ponyo on the cliff ($ 15.7 million);
  8. My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising;
  9. The enchanted city ($ 12.4 million);
  10. Digimon: The film (almost 10 million);
READ:  Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet, new trailer and theme song

And you, on the other hand, what do you think of the record achieved by the last BONES film that anticipated one of the secrets of One for All? Let us know with a comment below.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.