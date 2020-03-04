My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising, here are the five spoilers from the film

Share it:

Initially doubts, it was later confirmed that My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising would introduce content not yet presented in the anime. This means that viewers who do not even follow the manga will find themselves knowing some important details or not about certain events. here are the five spoiler arguments featured in the film.

The scar of Endeavor

The flaming hero of My Hero Academia presents himself in the film Heroes Rising with a showy scar on the left side of the face. This is due to the events recounted in volume 21 when Endeavor found himself facing a Nomu High-End that put him in trouble.

The presence of Dr. Kyudai Garaki

There have been several controversies around the doctor who forced Horikoshi and Weekly Shonen Jump to apologize. The character has also been confirmed in the film My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising where he plays a role of first importance even if he will remain as usual behind the scenes.

Hawks' mission

Hero number two has been trying to infiltrate the League of Villain for some time by making contact with Dabi. It is precisely due to this pact the arrival of the High End nomu who wounds Endeavor in the manga. In the My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising film, his duty to Japanese society is again mentioned with this secret mission.

Deku and the latest upgrades

During the series Izuku Midoriya changed his uniform several times. As he gets stronger, he also discovers new ways to take advantage of his One for All. This forces him to often change some details of the suit that can allow him to make the best use of one move or another. In My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising there is the latest version of the uniform as well as, of course, the latest powers.

Shigaraki's plans

Although with a marginal role, Tomura Shigaraki is also present in the film. Once the Overhaul arch was filed, the group of criminals got their hands on the drug that the yakuza had synthesized. The drug is mentioned in the film as well as the plan to destroy the society that the villain exposes to the then unknown Dr. Ujiko.

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising will debut in Italy in May 2020 after a referral announced by Dynit due to Coronavirus.