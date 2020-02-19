My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising has finally exceeded the earnings of Two Heroes

Share it:

After nine weeks in Japanese cinemas, My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising managed to surpass the domestic collections of Two Heroes. Over the past weekend the film has indeed grossed another 50 million yen (about half a million euros) in Japan, bringing the total to 1.73 billion yen (€ 15,000,000) and thus surpassing its predecessor.

The film was distributed in 312 Japanese theaters on December 20, 2019, making money 420 million yen in the first three days. The guys from Studio Bones were expecting something more, as a 16% drop was reported compared to the takings of Two Heros. Subsequently, however, especially thanks to the second projection in 4DX and MX4D last January, the film managed to recover by breaking its own domestic record at the box office.

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising is currently 12.5 million Euros away from total takings recorded of the first film. Reaching the approximately 25 million Two Heroes, however, should not be too complex, given that from February 26 the films will land in America and in many other states. In the past months, Weathering With You has grossed over $ 7 million in the US and given the success of Horikoshi's work, it is reasonable to expect something more from Heroes Rising. In Italy the film will be distributed from 19 to 25 March 2020.

