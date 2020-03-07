My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising has been certified "fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising managed to convince fans, getting rave reviews and one extraordinary result at the box office. The upper floors of Funimation however, they knew how important it would be to receive critical acclaim so as not to drop at the box office and today, finally, they were able to breathe a sigh of relief.

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising is 89% "fresh" certified, a result that exceeds all expectations. The film has already grossed more than 10 million dollarsbecoming the most profitable anime of the past fifteen years later Dragon Ball Super: Broly, and who knows if this news doesn't help the film to grow a little more.

Out of a total of 28 reviews, the new film by Studio Bones and Kohei Horikoshi got 25 positive or extremely positive reviews, among which the 5/5 of Comicbook and the three "fresh" assigned by the journalists of Polygon, New York Times is Los Angeles Times. The negative ratings instead, assigned by Movie Nation, Paste Magazine and from Guardian, complain of a predictable plot and a general lack of character development.

My Hero Academia: Heores Rising will arrive in Italy a few months late, due to the problems created by the Coronavirus. Currently, the film's generic debut period is set for May 2020.