My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising has anticipated a One for All secret

March 9, 2020
Maria Rivera
The One for All is one of the first quirks presented in My Hero Academia, in possession of the famous All Might and which will then be sold to the protagonist Izuku Midoriya. There are many things that are unknown about quirk and the details are revealed in the Horikoshi manga. But My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising has decided to reveal them in advance.

As known in fact, My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising chronologically it is positioned much further than season 4 of the anime, during one of the last narrative arches so far written. This has forced anime fans to deal with numerous characters and details they didn't know yet, so beware of spoilers from the next paragraph if you are not on par with the Weekly Shonen Jump comic.

During it clash with Nine, who has the ability to steal other people's quirks, Deku must make use of his full power. His attacks, the St. Louis Smash and the Delaware Smash, however, fail and Nine tries to steal the main character's quirk. It is at this moment that one of the characteristics of the One for All is revealed: inside Deku in fact there is not only the enhancement quirk but a large number of powers.

READ:  According to the author of Beastars, the manga is nearing its end

For readers of the My Hero Academia manga, this was already known, as shown during the arc of the struggle between 1-A and 1-B. Deku is already mastering his second quirk and soon others still unknown will arrive. My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising presents five more or less important spoilers for fans of the manga.

