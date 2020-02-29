My Hero Academia Heroes Rising: fans were thrilled with the film

The second feature film dedicated to the work of Kohei Horikoshi – My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising – has arrived in recent days in theaters in North America, and following the vision the fans shared all their enthusiasm on Twitter.
The first reactions enhance the film made by Studio Bones, which apparently would have played a painstaking role in the technical sector, thanks to sequences – which we will not anticipate in order not to spoil your vision – absolutely crazy from a qualitative point of view.
In addition, the exceptional technical department of Heroes Rising explains Bones' difficulties in adapting the fourth season, which compared to previous iterations has shown the side in more than a few episodes, with fans who did not like the simultaneous production of the two projects.
As for next season, there shouldn't be the same risk, at least for now. Indeed, Horikoshi said that Heroes Rising would be the brand's latest film, since all his ideas for the big screen have already materialized in the first two films.
In Two Heroes it was staged the collaboration between Midoriya and All Might, while in Heroes Rising our protagonist will be alongside his friend / rival, Katsuki Bakugo. So, at the moment a third film does not seem to be on the program, even if the extreme success – especially in America – of Heroes Rising could change the mind of both the author and the production.
My Hero Academia Heroes: Rising beat Sonic at the American box office, totaling $ 1.7 million. Even one of the Heroes Rising voice actors, Justin Brinier was impressed by the goodness of the film.
YO THE MOVIE WAS SO FREAKING GOOD HOLY SHIIIIIIIT !!!!!!!!! So much action, all Class A get a time to shine, Deku & Bakugou’s fight together was SO SICK OMFGGGGGGGGGG !!!!!!!
Let me uh, gather my thoughts and notes and write the summary! Stay tuned !!
– ☆ オ ー ド リ ー Audrey ☆ (@aitaikimochi) December 20, 2019
Freaking 10000000/10 like HOLY SHIT
– ☆ オ ー ド リ ー Audrey ☆ (@aitaikimochi) December 20, 2019
The ending fight was like Broly for sure
– ☆ オ ー ド リ ー Audrey ☆ (@aitaikimochi) December 20, 2019
holy shit this movie is literally killing me. i haven't even seen it, and i'm already crying. #MyHeroAcademiaHeroesRising pic.twitter.com/qzBWgFicfw
– 💉hiwikq💉 (@ peachykats1) December 20, 2019
I know I just watched the new #MyHeroAcademia movie.
This movie was good but had for sure some weird stuff.#MyHeroAcademiaHeroesRising pic.twitter.com/ZcWIaf0uZC
– Eru (@EruArtworks) December 20, 2019
Omg I got to see #BNHA #HeroesRising in a theater. In Japan. And my KatsuDeku soul is so happy and omg it was sooooo good! Can't wait to see it again when it comes to the states 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/0RU1xEAS2P
– Andreah²⁹₁₂₇⁷⁷ nct presale code fuck you scalpers (@johnjaeristas) December 23, 2019
Final fight in the new My Hero Academia movie in a nutshell (no cap) #MyHeroAcademia #BokuNoHeroAcademia #myheroacademiaheroesrising pic.twitter.com/WoULeg6iRC
– Ezman ♠ ️ (@ezinstinctman) December 20, 2019
