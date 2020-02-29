My Hero Academia Heroes Rising: fans were thrilled with the film

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The second feature film dedicated to the work of Kohei Horikoshi – My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising – has arrived in recent days in theaters in North America, and following the vision the fans shared all their enthusiasm on Twitter.

The first reactions enhance the film made by Studio Bones, which apparently would have played a painstaking role in the technical sector, thanks to sequences – which we will not anticipate in order not to spoil your vision – absolutely crazy from a qualitative point of view.

In addition, the exceptional technical department of Heroes Rising explains Bones' difficulties in adapting the fourth season, which compared to previous iterations has shown the side in more than a few episodes, with fans who did not like the simultaneous production of the two projects.

As for next season, there shouldn't be the same risk, at least for now. Indeed, Horikoshi said that Heroes Rising would be the brand's latest film, since all his ideas for the big screen have already materialized in the first two films.

In Two Heroes it was staged the collaboration between Midoriya and All Might, while in Heroes Rising our protagonist will be alongside his friend / rival, Katsuki Bakugo. So, at the moment a third film does not seem to be on the program, even if the extreme success – especially in America – of Heroes Rising could change the mind of both the author and the production.

My Hero Academia Heroes: Rising beat Sonic at the American box office, totaling $ 1.7 million. Even one of the Heroes Rising voice actors, Justin Brinier was impressed by the goodness of the film.